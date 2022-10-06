Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Decreased by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,978 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 6.8% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the second quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,740 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 295,969 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,465,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 39.1% in the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 48,843 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 646,693 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $89,074,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $146.40 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.04.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 298,034 shares of company stock valued at $46,105,704. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $169.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.13.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

