Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lifted by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,215 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.1% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 105,982 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,490,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 101,896 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,931,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 127,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,454,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 62,743 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 298,034 shares of company stock valued at $46,105,704. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $146.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays set a $169.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.13.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

