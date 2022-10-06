Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.48.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $89.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials has a one year low of $81.53 and a one year high of $167.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.62. The stock has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,295,384,000 after purchasing an additional 192,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,427 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,122,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $829,935,000 after acquiring an additional 154,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,248,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,013 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

