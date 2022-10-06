Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. Arch Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 1,489,754 shares traded.
Arch Therapeutics Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.
About Arch Therapeutics
Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arch Therapeutics (ARTH)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Arch Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.