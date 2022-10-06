Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. Arch Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 1,489,754 shares traded.

Arch Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease.

