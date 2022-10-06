Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $16.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average of $18.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $48.75.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 407.91% and a negative return on equity of 78.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,883 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 913,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,376,000 after purchasing an additional 488,123 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 190.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 142,633 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 202,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 103,205 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

