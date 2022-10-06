AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASTS opened at $7.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a current ratio of 10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.42. AST SpaceMobile has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $14.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 68.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 19.4% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 219,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,676 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 21.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 43,328 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 4.7% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

