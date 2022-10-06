Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $232.06

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYMGet Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 232.06 ($2.80) and traded as low as GBX 211.56 ($2.56). Atalaya Mining shares last traded at GBX 218.50 ($2.64), with a volume of 67,525 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Atalaya Mining from GBX 430 ($5.20) to GBX 400 ($4.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 478 ($5.78).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 232.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 314.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £310.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.17.

In other Atalaya Mining news, insider Jesus Fernandez Lopez acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 226 ($2.73) per share, with a total value of £146,900 ($177,501.21).

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

