Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.34

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.34 and traded as low as $11.14. Atlantia shares last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 61,439 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Atlantia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.48.

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

