Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Atlas Energy Group, LLC (OTCMKTS:ATLS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Atlas Energy Group shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 223,600 shares changing hands.
Atlas Energy Group Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.
About Atlas Energy Group
Atlas Energy Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in southern Texas; the Marble Falls play in the Fort Worth Basin in northern Texas; and the Mississippi Lime play in northwestern Oklahoma.
