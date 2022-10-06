Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1,118.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 106,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,105,000 after buying an additional 97,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,222,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,008,000 after buying an additional 91,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

Atmos Energy stock opened at $104.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.10 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.60.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $816.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.13.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

