AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.29.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.
AT&T Stock Performance
Shares of AT&T stock opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.52.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
