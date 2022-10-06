AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.52.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

