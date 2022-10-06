AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF) Given New €13.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €13.70 ($13.98) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AUTO1 Group from €21.00 ($21.43) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AUTO1 Group from €32.00 ($32.65) to €23.00 ($23.47) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

ATOGF stock opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. AUTO1 Group has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $11.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.32.

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to the company.

