Autus Asset Management LLC Has $762,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,778 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 37,156 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 19,343 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 12,931 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.1% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,857 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $289.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $295.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.51. The company has a market capitalization of $296.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.68.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.