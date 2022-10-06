Autus Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Autus Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.5% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.39.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE VZ opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $165.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $37.95 and a one year high of $55.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.