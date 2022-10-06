Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Stock Up 3.3 %

AVGR opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94. Avinger has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $19.26.

Get Avinger alerts:

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 209.14% and a negative net margin of 219.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Avinger

Avinger Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avinger stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Avinger, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.32% of Avinger as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.