Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.
AVGR opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94. Avinger has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $19.26.
Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 209.14% and a negative net margin of 219.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS.
Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.
