Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock Holdings Cut by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,020,000 after buying an additional 16,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 203.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 789,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,769,000 after purchasing an additional 529,066 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 622,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 11,720.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 198,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,044,000 after acquiring an additional 196,434 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group Stock Up 3.5 %

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $173.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.09. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.37 and a twelve month high of $545.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $15.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $3.72. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 477.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 47.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn Lurie sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.94, for a total transaction of $263,757.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $184.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.40.

About Avis Budget Group

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.