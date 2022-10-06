Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target Lowered to $7.50 at Citigroup

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Ballard Power Systems to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.19.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.36 and a current ratio of 15.16. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.77.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 164.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 580.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,352,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,140,000 after buying an additional 2,859,528 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $25,988,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 40.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,157,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,067,000 after buying an additional 906,705 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 38.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,249,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,855,000 after buying an additional 902,351 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 53.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,032,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after purchasing an additional 704,218 shares during the last quarter. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

