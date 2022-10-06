Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Banco Bradesco from $4.40 to $5.40 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Grupo Santander lowered Banco Bradesco from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

NYSE:BBD opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $9.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.003 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 7.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 24.4% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 5.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 62,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.0% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 36,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 27.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 20.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

