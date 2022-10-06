Bank of Stockton Has $699,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bank of Stockton lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $99.12 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.30 and a 200 day moving average of $90.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

