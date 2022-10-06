Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $276.63.

Several brokerages have commented on BDX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 0.1 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,814,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,610,557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965,418 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $663,055,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,365,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $613,354,000 after buying an additional 1,046,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,204,300,000 after buying an additional 828,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,219,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,286,779,000 after buying an additional 725,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock opened at $236.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $222.61 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.02.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.