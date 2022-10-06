Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Belite Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLTE opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. Belite Bio has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $44.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Belite Bio Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Belite Bio stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Belite Bio, Inc ( NASDAQ:BLTE Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

Further Reading

