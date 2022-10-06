Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLTE opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. Belite Bio has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $44.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.20.
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.
