BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.48

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.48 and traded as high as C$14.64. BELLUS Health shares last traded at C$14.18, with a volume of 97,175 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

BELLUS Health Stock Down 2.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a PE ratio of -13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 12.16.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health ( TSE:BLU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.01 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -1.0407334 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.