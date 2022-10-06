BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.48

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.48 and traded as high as C$14.64. BELLUS Health shares last traded at C$14.18, with a volume of 97,175 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.
BELLUS Health Stock Down 2.7 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a PE ratio of -13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 12.16.
About BELLUS Health
BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.
Featured Articles
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.