Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.62

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and traded as low as $0.34. Benitec Biopharma shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 103,134 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Benitec Biopharma from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

Benitec Biopharma Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

About Benitec Biopharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Benitec Biopharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma Inc. ( NASDAQ:BNTC Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.58% of Benitec Biopharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 16.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; and BB-103 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.