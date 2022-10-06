Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,641 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $251,898,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,081,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,359,623 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $214,490,000 after buying an additional 420,134 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,108,275 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $191,643,000 after buying an additional 416,531 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 868,739 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $78,126,000 after buying an additional 321,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,451 shares of company stock worth $1,997,952 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.13.

NYSE:BBY opened at $67.90 on Thursday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.42 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

