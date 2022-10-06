BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,238.75 ($27.05).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,490 ($30.09) to GBX 2,410 ($29.12) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.37) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday.

LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,319.50 ($28.03) on Thursday. BHP Group has a one year low of GBX 1,819.60 ($21.99) and a one year high of GBX 3,040 ($36.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of £117.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 668.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,285.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,462.20.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 100.54%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

