Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIG. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Big Lots Price Performance

BIG stock opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $52.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.94.

Big Lots Dividend Announcement

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $0.11. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Big Lots will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is -66.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter worth $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2,900.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 19.5% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Big Lots in the second quarter valued at $59,000.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

