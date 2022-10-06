Biochar Now (OTCMKTS:GPRC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Biochar Now, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GPRC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Biochar Now shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

Biochar Now Stock Performance

About Biochar Now

(Get Rating)

Guanwei Recycling Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of low density polyethylene and other recycled plastic products. The company was founded on December 16, 2009 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biochar Now Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biochar Now and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.