BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 24,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period.

Shares of FRA stock opened at $11.32 on Thursday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $14.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.0804 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

