BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 93.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BST. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1,077.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock opened at $31.02 on Thursday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $56.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.24.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.