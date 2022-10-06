BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,344.50

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,344.50 ($16.25) and traded as low as GBX 1,260 ($15.22). BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,262 ($15.25), with a volume of 42,109 shares changing hands.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £620.92 million and a PE ratio of 993.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,344.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,425.93.

About BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Managers (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors including support services, software and computer services, media and entertainment, construction and building materials, leisure and hotels, general retailers, mining, oil and gas, specialty and other finance, and information technology hardware.

