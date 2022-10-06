Blossom Wealth Management Purchases 170 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,857 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 2.6% of Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAGCO Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.9% during the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $289.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $295.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.68.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

