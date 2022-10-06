BMO Capital Markets Lowers Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target to $108.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $113.00 to $108.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DUK. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Duke Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.10.

Duke Energy Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of DUK stock opened at $94.02 on Wednesday. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $92.80 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.03 and its 200-day moving average is $108.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.38%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $851,018. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 541.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,769,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,894,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,651,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,973 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 57.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,551,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,858,000 after purchasing an additional 931,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

