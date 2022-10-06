BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.60

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.60 and traded as low as C$11.59. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF shares last traded at C$11.67, with a volume of 330,536 shares changing hands.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$12.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.95.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%.

