Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to C$225.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BYD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$170.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$156.00 to C$194.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$218.57.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$175.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$179.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$159.74. The company has a market cap of C$3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 138.44. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$117.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$267.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.58, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

(Get Rating)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.