BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 547.43 ($6.61).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BP shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.46) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BP from GBX 530 ($6.40) to GBX 520 ($6.28) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.46) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 472 ($5.70) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.34) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

LON:BP opened at GBX 460.20 ($5.56) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £85.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 437.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 412.73. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 310.53 ($3.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 469.60 ($5.67). The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from BP’s previous dividend of $0.05. BP’s payout ratio is currently -25.17%.

In related news, insider Amanda Blanc bought 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 439 ($5.30) per share, with a total value of £103,165 ($124,655.63). In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 451 ($5.45) per share, with a total value of £369.82 ($446.86). Also, insider Amanda Blanc bought 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 439 ($5.30) per share, for a total transaction of £103,165 ($124,655.63). Insiders purchased 43,755 shares of company stock valued at $18,543,133 over the last 90 days.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

