Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,421 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHM. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $5,397,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 404,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,099,000 after purchasing an additional 127,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 406,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:PHM opened at $40.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $58.09.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Articles

