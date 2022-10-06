Brokers Offer Predictions for Papa John’s International, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) – Wedbush reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Papa John’s International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Papa John’s International’s current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share.
Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 63.53%. The firm had revenue of $522.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Papa John’s International Stock Performance
PZZA opened at $74.43 on Wednesday. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $140.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.93 and its 200 day moving average is $88.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12.
Papa John’s International Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 68.57%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $252,431.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Papa John’s International
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 17.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 117.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Papa John’s International Company Profile
Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.
