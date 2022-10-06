Brokers Offer Predictions for S&P Global Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of S&P Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $13.78 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $13.96. The consensus estimate for S&P Global’s current full-year earnings is $11.46 per share.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPGI. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.71.

SPGI stock opened at $321.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $305.08 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $357.47 and its 200 day moving average is $359.62. The firm has a market cap of $107.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in S&P Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 38.2% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in S&P Global by 32.2% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank grew its position in S&P Global by 8.5% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.34%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

