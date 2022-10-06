Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $749.60

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2022

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BURGet Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 749.60 ($9.06) and traded as low as GBX 693.50 ($8.38). Burford Capital shares last traded at GBX 718 ($8.68), with a volume of 236,182 shares.

Burford Capital Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 778.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 749.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 35,900.00.

Burford Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 623.88%.

About Burford Capital

(Get Rating)

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.