Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $749.60

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 749.60 ($9.06) and traded as low as GBX 693.50 ($8.38). Burford Capital shares last traded at GBX 718 ($8.68), with a volume of 236,182 shares.

Burford Capital Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 778.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 749.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 35,900.00.

Burford Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 623.88%.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

