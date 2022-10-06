C2C Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

C2C Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

NYSE XOM opened at $99.12 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $413.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

