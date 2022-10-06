C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.35

Shares of C4X Discovery Holdings plc (LON:C4XD – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 23.35 ($0.28) and traded as low as GBX 19.96 ($0.24). C4X Discovery shares last traded at GBX 20.70 ($0.25), with a volume of 29,315 shares trading hands.

C4X Discovery Stock Up 4.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £52.17 million and a P/E ratio of -9.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 23.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 9.82 and a current ratio of 9.82.

C4X Discovery Company Profile

C4X Discovery Holdings plc operates as a drug discovery company in the United Kingdom. The company provides Taxonomy3, a novel in silico platform technology that utilizes proprietary mathematical algorithms to perform complex multivariate analysis of genetic data; Conformetrix, a technology platform which allows 3D-shapes of free drug molecules to be measured from experimental data, giving medicinal chemists new and unprecedented insights into the behavior and physical properties of drug molecules; and 4Sight for visualizing 4D molecules in virtual reality.

