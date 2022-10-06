Cadence Bank NA Has $5.96 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cadence Bank NA cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.9% of Cadence Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the first quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on JPM. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $110.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.40 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

