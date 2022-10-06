Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $192.54.

Several brokerages have commented on CDNS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 6,253 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,125,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,326,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 6,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,125,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,326,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total value of $42,097.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,860,485.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,478 shares of company stock worth $66,159,334 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,486,000 after purchasing an additional 49,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $169.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.52. The stock has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $194.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.