Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,940 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.7% of Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Amazon.com by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,148 shares of company stock valued at $9,862,196 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.39.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $120.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.