Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $85.87

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 85.87 ($1.04) and traded as low as GBX 74.30 ($0.90). Cairn Homes shares last traded at GBX 74.80 ($0.90), with a volume of 373,320 shares trading hands.

Cairn Homes Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 85.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 90.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £521.07 million and a PE ratio of 935.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.32.

Cairn Homes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Cairn Homes’s previous dividend of $0.03. Cairn Homes’s payout ratio is 68.25%.

About Cairn Homes

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. The company develops and sells residential properties. It is also involved in the rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland

