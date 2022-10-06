Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.77.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPT. Citigroup upped their target price on Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 3.0 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 350.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 231.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $119.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.77. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $116.77 and a 52-week high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 49.41%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

