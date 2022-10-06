Cameco Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 28,210 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 942% compared to the average volume of 2,706 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 402.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113,385 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Cameco by 360.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,186,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407,271 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cameco in the second quarter valued at $121,589,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Cameco by 168.4% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,112,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,856 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Cameco Trading Down 0.5 %

CCJ opened at $27.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 6.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 231.94 and a beta of 0.96. Cameco has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $32.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $437.25 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 1.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.