Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$8.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CG has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Cormark lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$9.55.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$6.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.71. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.18 and a 1 year high of C$13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

About Centerra Gold

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.32%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

