Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $153.34

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$153.34 and traded as high as C$156.52. Canadian National Railway shares last traded at C$154.80, with a volume of 884,711 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CNR shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$161.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$155.38.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$158.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$153.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$105.59 billion and a PE ratio of 21.26.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.77 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.12 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 7.8900008 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.7325 dividend. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian National Railway

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$162.35, for a total transaction of C$203,749.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,391,978.55.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.