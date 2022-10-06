Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.0% during the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 26,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Scotiabank downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.63.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:CP opened at $70.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $66.02 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.38.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.02%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.